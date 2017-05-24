Decatur Co. mother charged with child endangerment

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.-A mother in Decatur County is charged with child endangerment after officers said her two toddler-aged children wandered away from home twice in the same month.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Traci Fleming was arrested and charged Tuesday. The first time her two and four-year- olds went missing, deputies said a tracking dog was used to find them. Officers said they are now with their father.

As of Wednesday morning, Fleming remained jailed.