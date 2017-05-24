Hub City church holds weekly community prayer meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Campbell Street Church of Christ held its weekly community prayer meeting, Wednesday evening, this time at North Side High School.

The congregation invited those who live in the nearby neighborhoods to join in for food, fun and fellowship.

Each Wednesday this summer the church will hold similar gatherings throughout the city.

Along with praying together, church members took a walk through the area in hopes of meeting more people.

“These kind of remind us of who our neighbors are and what our neighborhoods are and people want to come out and kind of meet their neighbors that they might not even know and I think it’s become really popular for people to have those gathering places to do that,”said Andy Frizzell, youth minister at the Campbell St. Church of Christ.

Next week’s prayer event will be held at the Northeast Middle School. The prayer meetings will continue through July 26.