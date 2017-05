Kick off Memorial Day weekend with a free concert

SHILOH, Tenn. –Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with a free concert.

Shiloh National Military Park will host Civil War music on the battlefield on Saturday, May 27.

That’ll start at 5:30 p.m. at the park.

The concert will feature the music of Steve and Lisa Ball and The 8th Regiment Band.

Be sure to bring a lawn chair, blankets, and picnic basket.

For more information, call (731) 689-5696.