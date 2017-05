Local church to break ground on new family life center

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. –Celebrate the groundbreaking of a local church’s new facility.

This Saturday, May 27, Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church in Brownsville will break ground on their new family life center.

At 11:00 a.m., the community can gather on the church grounds for a picnic lunch, complete with live music.

Be sure to bring a lawn chair.

The groundbreaking will begin at 12:00 p.m.