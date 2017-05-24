Milan police open new holding kennel for lost pups

MILAN, Tenn. — Small pups now have a place to go when left all alone in the city of Milan. A new holding kennel was completely funded by the community.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers says their old shelter was outdated and it was time for an upgrade.

“We have a facility now when we have stray animals they can be kept that’s up to date, and it gives them a little more comfort,” Chief Sellers said.

Thanks to about $6,000 worth of donations and supplies, there’s six new dog houses, new fencing, concrete flooring and a sturdy roof behind the police station

“People have actually have come and claimed their dogs here,” Companion Rescue volunteer Carol Hood said. “And before they didn’t know or couldn’t see that there was a facility here because it was kind of covered up.”

The labor was free thanks to volunteers for local construction companies and trustees from the Gibson County Jail.

“It turned out to be more than a Milan Police Department or a Gibson County Sheriff’s Office project,” Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said. “Other people in the community brought resources to the table at no charge to anybody.”

Sheriff Thomas says this addition hasn’t only been beneficial for the lost dogs but also his trustees who helped work on the project.

“He liked the work that my staff, the trustees done so well, he told them, when y’all get released if any of you need a job, come see me. I’ll put you to work,” Sheriff Thomas said.

Dogs are typically held in the new kennel for about a week. If they aren’t claimed, they are put up for adoption by Companion Pet Rescue.

“We’re hoping that the people will know to come here to check to see if their dogs are here or not,” Hood said.

Organizers want to make it clear that the holding kennel is not a place to dump unwanted pets. It’s just a temporary home for pets who may have lost their way.