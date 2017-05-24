Mugshots : Madison County : 5/23/17 – 5/24/17

1/23 Corlisa Holmes Simple domestic assault

2/23 Timothy Coley Violation of parole

3/23 Jasmine Simmons Disorderly conduct

4/23 Carrie Shehata Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/23 Sharell Long Resisting stop/arrest, schedule II drug violations, failure to appear

6/23 Kasey Summers Contraband in penal institution, shoplifting

7/23 Tracy Wooley Schedule IV drug violations

8/23 Timothy Love Violation of community corrections

9/23 Skylar Etheridge Violation of probation

10/23 Onel Masso-Sol Money laundering, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/23 Dustin Riggs Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/23 Michael Robinson Vandalism

13/23 Ginger Graham Violation of probation

14/23 Michael Morrow Failure to appear

15/23 Matthew Alford Simple domestic assault

16/23 Marlon Beauregard Aggravated assault, evading arrest, failure to comply, reckless driving, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

17/23 Marico Purdy Failure to appear

18/23 Kayla Wilbanks Violation of probation

19/23 James Reeves Violation of parole

20/23 Henry Gonzalez Money laundering, unlawful drug paraphernalia

21/23 Deonta Wallace Aggravated assault

22/23 Briunna James Disorderly conduct

23/23 Brandon Love Hold for other agency















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/24/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.