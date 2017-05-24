Scattered Showers Through the Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

A cold front is moving through West Tennessee today bringing scattered showers and a possibility for a stray thunderstorm or two. Temperatures have only warmed up to the 60s and lower 70s this afternoon for one of the coolest days since the beginning of the month! Warmer weather will return later this week when a warm front moves through the region on Friday.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night with winds out of the west at roughly 5 miles per hour. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will continue through the early evening but mainly dry conditions and clearer skies are expected after midnight.

Clearer skies will return tomorrow with partly cloudy conditions in northwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River. Drier weather is expected Thursday and parts of Friday but the chance for rain will increase over the weekend with rain possible due to a frontal system in the region. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on the Memorial Day Weekend forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!