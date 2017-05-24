Suspect caught in Crockett Co. had possibly overdosed at time of arrest, sheriff says

JACKSON, Tenn. — New details emerge about the man at the center of a police-involved shooting Tuesday in Jackson who was chased into Crockett County where he was arrested.

According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, Christopher Parker had to be taken from the scene by ambulance due to a possible drug overdose.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation records show Parker has an extensive criminal history in the state including past charges such as drug possession, trespassing and theft.

Jackson police say the incident began Tuesday afternoon when an officer fired a gunshot while approaching a shoplifting suspect, later identified as Parker, in a restaurant parking lot near Wal-Mart in north Jackson.

Parker fled the scene in a Pontiac G6 and was later captured by Crockett County deputies after running into the woods.

The sheriff says a decision on criminal charges will come later.

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting is still under investigation.