Two-car crash sends two to area hospital

JACKSON, Tenn.-A violent two-car crash along North Highland Wednesday evening sends two to the hospital.

Thanks to a News 7 Tipster, our news crew made it out to the crash at the intersection of North Highland and Carriage House Drive.

It is unclear what caused the collision but from the damage to the cars, the impact appeared to be severe.

Officers on the scene said two people went by ambulance to an area hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Both cars ended up in the Exxon parking lot, causing little disruption to traffic.