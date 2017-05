WEATHER UPDATE

AN UPPER LEVEL LOW HAS MOVED ACROSS THE AREA BRINGING WITH IT SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS. TEMPERATURES HAVE REMAINED BELOW NORMAL. THE CHANCES FOR RAIN WILL DIMINISH TONIGHT.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO THE AREA FOR THE END OF THE WEEK WITH MAINLY DRY WEATHER AND WARMER CONDITIONS FOR THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY.

VERY WARM AND HUMID WEATHER CONDITIONS CAN BE ANTICIPATED FOR THIS WEEKEND. AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL INTERACT WITH AN INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE AIRMASS TO PRODUCE SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THE GREATEST STORM COVERAGE CAN BE EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. HIGHS WILL BE MAINLY IN THE 80S WITH LOWS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

Gary Pickens-Storm Team 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com