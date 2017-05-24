Woman charged in Hit-and-Run is free on bond; Family demands additional charges

JACKSON , Tenn — A family struggles with losing a loved one.

“Natasha Washburn made bond today. She got out,” Vanessa Robertson, family of the Ramiza Robertson, said.

Wednesday, their loss turned to anger.

“She will probably do it to someone else. She will probably run over someone else,” Robertson said.

Natasha Washburn is accused of running over Ramiza Robertson on April 8 as she walked home from work along Old Hickory Boulevard and not stopping.

The family said the same day of the accident Natasha Washburn was on Facebook posting selfies like nothing ever happened.

“She changed her profile picture. She had the flower filter. It was like she hadn’t done anything,” Robertson said.

Washburn turned herself in days later. Her bond was lowered the same day Robertson died from her injuries.

“When they lowered her bond, she blew kisses to her husband and he said, ‘I got you’ and she had no remorse,” Robertson said.

Now almost four-weeks later, Washburn is home with her family.

“We need some peace. We need some peace with this,” Robertson said.

Vanessa said she cannot understand why new, upgraded charges have not been filed since her cousin’s death.

“We are very upset. Disappointed in the justice system. It’s like she was a dog,” Robertson said.

The family said they need justice in order to heal.

“It’s not going to solve the problem, but it will make us feel like she didn’t mean to do it,” Robertson said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the district attorney’s office and asked if additional charges will be filed.

We were told since the case is in between courts and there’s been no indictment, no additional charges have been filed.

However the district attorney’s office did confirm this case will go before a grand jury.

Washburn is free on $35,000 bond.

Washburn’s next court appearance is July 10.