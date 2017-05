Work at Pinson Mounds causes closing off of Saul’s Mound Overlook

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-If you have been to Pinson Mounds over the past few weeks, you have probably seen a lot of trees being cut down.

The state said the trees on Saul’s Mound Overlook have grown so large they have started to damage the mound during high winds.

Crews began taking down the trees on May 16 and expect to wrap up their work in a week or two.

Until then, the overlook will be off-limits due to safety concerns.