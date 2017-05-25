29th annual Buford Pusser Fest kicks off a weekend to honor legendary sheriff

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn.-A West Tennessee county honors a local legend.

Thursday evening, was the kick-off to the 29th annual Sheriff Buford Pusser Festival in Adamsville.

Pusser was the sheriff of McNairy County from 1964 to 1970. Residents of McNairy County came out to celebrate his life and to honor all law enforcement officers.

There was an Elvis impersonator, fun and games for all ages and food as well.

“Rural America is still strong, has ethics, has standards, that maybe we don’t get to appreciate in other places and when you come to the city of Adamsville you can see that happening and hear it happening and you can feel it,” said Steve Simon, administrator for the City of Adamsville.

Events will continue until Sunday night in Adamsville.