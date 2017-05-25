Hot and Humid Start to the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Thursday

The chance for rain will increase over the weekend with rain possible due to a front in the region. Hot and humid weather is expected Friday and Saturday as a warm front arrives but stalling out over northwest Tennessee will keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms in northern sections of the Mid-South for the start of the weekend into early next week.

TONIGHT

Breezy conditions from the south will make for a warmer night than we had last night! Overnight lows will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s at the coolest point of the night under mainly clear skies.

Mainly dry conditions are still forecast for Friday but an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Currently, there’s a 10% chance for rain in tomorrow’s forecast. Rain looks likelier from Saturday evening through Sunday as a cold front moves through bringing showers and thunderstorms. We’re closely monitoring the risk for severe weather this weekend. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at how likely severe weather will be over the Memorial Day weekend and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!