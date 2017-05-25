Jackson police seek to ID man in fraudulent use of bank card

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify a man they say used someone else’s bank card at Kroger.

Surveillance video shows the man using the card March 15 at Kroger on Stonebrook Place in north Jackson, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police say the card was fraudulently used on numerous occasions with transactions totaling more than $3,000.

The subject is described as a white man with a medium build wearing dark clothing with a gray jacket and sunglasses. Police say he was last seen leaving in a white SUV.

Anyone with information can call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with the tip.