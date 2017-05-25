Jackson Transit Authority offers summer youth bus pass program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students are out of school for the summer, and Jackson Transit Authority has a plan that will help young people get around.

JTA has launched its yearly “Bus-Tin Loose” youth pass program. The program provides a special deal on bus passes to those 18 years old or younger.

Pass holders are then allowed to ride JTA’s fixed route buses. The pass costs $20 for any summer month including June, July or August.

Passes may be obtained at the main JTA office on 38 Eutah Street or the City Hall recorder’s office at 101 East Main Street.