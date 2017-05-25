Local West Tennessean honored as pioneer for women’s suffrage

JACKSON, Tenn.-Residents of West Tennessee and as far away as Boston gathered in downtown Jackson, Thursday to honor a woman that changed America.

Sue Shelton White was part of the movement, pushing for the right of women to vote.

What you may not know is she was from Chester County in West Tennessee. Many local dignitaries spoke at the unveiling of a statue..honoring White.

“We celebrate this West Tennessee woman, who changed America. She fought so hard for women to have the right to vote. When Tennessee became the perfect 36 and ratified the 19th Amendment of the Constitution on August 18, 1920,” said Jacque Hillman, president of the Sue Shelton White committee.

In addition, Thursday was also Sue Shelton White’s birthday.