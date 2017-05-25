Mugshots : Madison County : 5/24/17 – 5/25/17 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/22Lee Braddock Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Whitney Bowers Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Terron Kinnie Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Sonya Luttrell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Shannon Reynolds Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Nicholas Goff Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Nathan Ervin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Mykhael Carr Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Mason McBride Schedule I drug violations, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22Marcus Holliday Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Lekeevis Simmons Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Laura Ragan Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Julie Sowell Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Johnetra Person Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Jacob Oliver Schedule III drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Giovontie Thomas Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Dewitt Pack Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Debbie Sanders Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Christy Stoots Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Brian Johnson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Antwain York Driving on revoked license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Anthony Coffey Hold for Virginia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/25/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore