BREAKING: Woman charged in workplace shooting in Henderson

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a workplace shooting in Henderson.

Kokeeta Lake, 29, was arrested after the overnight shooting outside Quality Metal Stamping on East Main Street in Henderson, according to Police Chief Wilton Cleveland. She is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police say Lake and another woman got into an argument. Lake reportedly went to her vehicle and got a gun before shooting the other woman multiple times in the abdomen and leg. Both women worked at the factory, police say.

The shooting reportedly happened around midnight.

The victim was transported to Jackson and later to Memphis, according to police. There is no word on her condition at this time.

