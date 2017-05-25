Record producer turned author promotes his new book, “Music Lessons”

JACKSON, Tenn.-West Tennesseans had a chance to mingle with an author and music producer at “The Carnegie” in downtown Jackson

Norbert Putnam hosted a book signing for his newly published memoir. His book, “Music Lessons” details his life as a music producer

and what it was like working with stars such as Elvis, The Beatles and Jimmy Buffet.

Putnam said it took nearly 10 years to finish his book and it can now be bought on Amazon and in some “Books-a-Million” stores.

“…And at the end of every chapter there is a QR code, so you just hold your smartphone over it and the song starts to play,” said Putnam.

Putnam said it seemed fitting to host a book signing in Jackson because he lived many years here in the Hub City before moving back to his hometown in Florence, Alabama.