Suspect in two-county search after officer-involved shooting appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man appeared Thursday morning in court after being the center of a two-county manhunt after an officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

Christopher Parker is charged with felony evading arrest and theft under $1,000.

“The loss prevention saw him taking the following items and exit the store without paying for them — a pack of razors, a set of headphones and a car charger,” Judge Blake Anderson said.

Jackson police said Tuesday they responded to a shoplifting call at Wal-Mart in north Jackson. Officers said they found Parker in the parking lot at Cheddar’s.

At some point during the situation, an officer fired a gunshot.

“Officer Valentine continued to give him commands to stop. Parker placed the vehicle into gear and drove off from the scene, evading arrest,” Judge Anderson said.

Investigators said Parker took off, and deputies later found his car on Highway 79 in Crockett County.

Authorities said they found Parker in the woods more than an hour and a half later, about half a mile from his car.

According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, Parker had to be taken from the scene by ambulance due to a possible drug overdose.

As of Thursday morning, Parker was still being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.