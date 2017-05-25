Union City man charged with driving stolen truck

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police say a man suspected of stealing something from a parked car was later found to be driving a stolen truck.

Brandon Yeager, 20, of Union City was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Martin Police Department.

Police say Yeager was seen taking a CD case out of a car on Broadway Street.

Investigators later discovered the 2006 pickup Yeager was driving had been reported stolen in Union City. They say the suspect was also drunk.

Yeager is charged with theft of a vehicle, burglary from a vehicle, public intoxication and violation of the drinking age law.