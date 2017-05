Woman charged with stealing drugs from biohazard waste box

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman accused of stealing used morphine vials appeared Thursday morning in Jackson City Court.

Investigators say Christy Stoots stole vials out of a biohazard waste box.

She was charged with possession of morphine, theft over $1,000 and bringing contraband into a penal facility.

Her bond was set at $10,000.