Bolivar’s “Music on the Square” kicks off Memorial Day weekend

BOLIVAR, Tenn.-In Hardeman County, the air was filled with great music, Friday evening.

To kick off the Memorial Day weekend, the city of Bolivar held their weekly “Music on the Square” event, with the featured artist “Dawg Creek.

People of all ages come out to visit with friends, have a great meal and listen to great music.

“I think its awesome, because it brings the community it gives them something fun to do,” said Sherry Inman, concert attendee.

This is Bolivar’s 10th season for “Music on the Square”. Tthey hold this event every Friday night. Saturday night, weather permitting they will have a ‘Karaoke Night’.