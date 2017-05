Enjoy lunch at the park for “Fridays at the Fox”

JACKSON, Tenn. — Head to a local park for live music, great food, and an afternoon of fun.

Fox Park in downtown Jackson will host a free concert by The Kimberlie Helton Band Friday morning.

Feel free to bring a lunch of your own or visit a downtown restaurant.

Music will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Fridays at the Fox” will run every Friday in June.

For more information, call (731) 935-9589.