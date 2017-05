Enjoy “Music on the Square” to kick off Memorial Day weekend

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Make your way to downtown Bolivar for a night of fun.

Music on the Square will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Friday night at the Hardeman County Courthouse Amphitheater in Bolivar.

Tonight’s music will be provided by “Dawg Creek.”

If you can’t make it out tonight, don’t worry. Shows kick off every Friday at 7:00 p.m. through October.