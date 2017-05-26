Healing Shattered Dreams-Part 2

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Dream Center, is a non-profit, faith-based facility for women and children who find themselves in a crisis situation.

Nearly a year ago, they were facing a crisis of their own, but thanks to the generous donations from the community, they continue to be a beacon of hope for families in need.

“We were in the old Regional Hospital building for 13 years. Those people that owned it…made a business decision, they sold

the building and we had to leave,” said Gail Gustafson, director of The Dream Center.

She said she had to find shelter for dozens of families and quickly.

“That was in August, when they told us…and we needed to be out by December 1st and November 15th we had no idea what we

were going to do. In the meantime, we found housing for 45 families,” said Gustafson.

She said having shelter for the families was just the beginning.

“We moved in this building..at the end of November of last year and they have ever been so kindly donated to us…the houses and

the office,” said Gustafson.

She said there is a real need to help women and children spiritually, physically and emotionally.

“We serve approximately 30 to 40 women and children every month…and training them and they’re allowed to come to

classes here. First of all, we teach about Christ, ’cause this is his business, his house and he rules the house,” said Gustafson.

For Pamela Styles, a former resident at The Dream Center, her past life of substance abuse led her to become assistant director at the

center.

“If someone had told me that I’d be helping other women..I would have told them they were crazy, but now that’s exactly what I’m

doing,” said Styles.

She was not the only member of the support team at The Dream Center whose past is now helping women who have been abused.

“I was molested in the second grade…by a neighbor…repeatedly…over and over. My past is what gives me the relationship with these ladies,”

said Gustafson.

Because The Dream Center helps so many families, Gustafson said they are now looking to the future, with the donation of a piece of land to build a much larger facility.

“We are excited…I wanna see us breaking ground by August,” said Gustafson.

Women who need help, can call The Dream Center, Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (731) 512-0095.

If you would like to find out more about The Dream Center and how you can you help it to continue its ministry, just look for the link in the “Seen on 7” section.