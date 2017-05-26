Humboldt police search for people of interest following business break-in

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-Officers in Humboldt need your help locating two people of interest.

Investigators say after a local business was broken into, with money stolen and a large amount of damage, officers determined that the possible suspect vehicle is a red Chrysler 300 with the tag number Y7675R. Police said the car was occupied by a man and a woman.

If you have any information, please call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.

