Mugshots : Madison County : 5/25/17 – 5/26/17

1/17 Antonio White Driving on Revoked/Suspended License, Improper Lights

2/17 Michael Brown No Charges

3/17 William Thompson DUI, violation of implied consent, failure to exercise due care

4/17 Marcayus Rose Evading arrest, disobeying stop sign, no proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of tag, violation of registration law

5/17 Alphonso Crofett Simple domestic assault, robbery, vandalism

6/17 Dan Weatherford Violation of probation

7/17 Timothy Strickland Failure to appear

8/17 Holly Bluew Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/17 Raymond Clark Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/17 Danielle Walker Shoplifting

11/17 Larry Horton No charges

12/17 James Daniels Schedule VI drug violations, prohibited weapons

13/17 Christy Crews Failure to appear

14/17 Whitlee Sullivan Failure to comply

15/17 Reggie James Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Quinterrio Griggs Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

17/17 Malcomb King Habitual motor offender



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/26/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.