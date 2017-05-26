Mugshots : Madison County : 5/25/17 – 5/26/17 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Antonio White Driving on Revoked/Suspended License, Improper Lights Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Michael Brown No Charges Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17William Thompson DUI, violation of implied consent, failure to exercise due care Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Marcayus Rose Evading arrest, disobeying stop sign, no proof of insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license, improper display of tag, violation of registration law Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Alphonso Crofett Simple domestic assault, robbery, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Dan Weatherford Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Timothy Strickland Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Holly Bluew Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Raymond Clark Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Danielle Walker Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Larry Horton No charges Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17James Daniels Schedule VI drug violations, prohibited weapons Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Christy Crews Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Whitlee Sullivan Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Reggie James Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Quinterrio Griggs Simple domestic assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Malcomb King Habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/26/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore