National leader of NAACP to speak in Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. –The leader of a national organization will speak in Jackson over the weekend.

The Jackson-Madison County Chapter of the NAACP will host the 54th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Sunday.

That starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The guest speaker for this year’s banquet is NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks.

For tickets or more information, call (731) 927-7004.