Severe Weather Threat On The Increase

Weather Update:

Clouds will continue increasing this evening ahead of the main system. The clouds are actually increasing in response to moisture which is quickly being transported north into West Tennessee. In fact dew points will increase through the 60s overnight. There are some question marks for the overnight hours as high resolution models continue to want to develop a few cluster of storms off of outflow from the storms to our north in Illinois and Indiana. So that will be the short term focus tonight.

Saturday:

We remain in a Slight to Moderate Risk for severe weather Saturday night. Saturday itself, will be mostly dry with a few clouds in the afternoon, but increasingly more humid and breezy. We’ll be watching an complex of storms or MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) organize near Kansas City, MO. That wave will continue to propagate forwards through the late evening hours and arrive in West Tennessee probably around or jst after Midnight Saturday.

