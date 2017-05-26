U.S. Marshals asking for public’s help to locate man on the run from Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-U.S. Marshals are asking for help tracking down a man on the run for almost a month out of Humboldt.

30-year-old Brewston Cole is wanted on two counts probation violation, stemming from drug charges.

Marshals said on April 27, he was spotted near his home on East Mitchell Street, but took off running into the woods while carrying a small child. The child was later found unharmed, but Cole has not been seen since.

Officers said he is 5-feet-4 inches tall ,weighs 150 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have seen Cole, call the U.S. Marshals Office in Jackson at (731) 427 4661.