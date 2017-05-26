Univ. of Memphis Lambuth’s Epworth Hall will be replaced with garden

JACKSON, Tenn. — A dormitory hall left in ruin will soon blossom into something new by the end of the year.

The Jackson-Madison County Historic Zoning Commission has given the approval for removing the University of Memphis-Lambuth’s Epworth Hall.

The 1920’s dormitory, which has not been used in more than 40 years, will now be the location for a new garden area on campus.

“A lot of Lambuth University people will be sorry to see it go,” said Senior Lecturer of Biology Rebecca Cook, “But since it’s in such disrepair and is unusable it will be nice to get a new start on that corner.”

Lambuth will use several bricks from the building for walkways while putting together the project.

Epworth Hall is expected to be demolished by the end of this year after getting official approval from the Tennessee State Historical and Building Commission.