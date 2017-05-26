UT Martin hosts 17th annual Memorial Day Commemoration

MARTIN, Tenn. — While many may see this long holiday weekend as the perfect time to head out of town, grill out or plan fun activities to kick off the unofficial start of summer, it’s also a time meant for reflections.

The University of Tennessee at Martin hosted its 17th annual Memorial Day Commemoration on the front lawn, Friday morning.

“Veterans are a real fabric in the community here at UT Martin, but also in the city of Martin and Northwest Tennessee. We’re happy to celebrate that,” Chancellor Keith Carver said.

General Tommy Baker, of the U.S. Army and Tennessee National Guard, is a UTM Alum and encouraged the community to remember why our heroes serve.

“This part of the state is very patriotic, always has been. I think this campus is very representative of the kind of campus across the nation that really respects military service,” General Baker said.

General Baker addressed the crowd, thanked the veterans for their years of service, but also said thank you for those in attendance for taking the time to remember.

“We live in a very busy society and we all have a lot of things going on. I think as a nation we have got to continue to remember our fallen,” the General said.

Officials from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission also installed UT Martin as a Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support Campus during the ceremony.