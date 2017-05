WEATHER UPDATE

A RIDGE OF HIGH PRESSURE HAS BUILT IN OVER THE MID-SOUTH GIVING US RAIN FREE WEATHER AND WARMER TEMPERATURES. EVEN THE NIGHTTIME TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE LOW 70S IN SOME AREAS.

SHOWERS ARE ANTICIPATED OVER THE AREA TONIGHT , THEN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TOMORROW. BY TOMORROW NIGHT SOME THUNDERSTORMS COULD BECOME SEVERE AND CONTIINUE INTO SUNDAY AS THE FRONT MOVES THROUGH THE AREA.

LINGERING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTean 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com