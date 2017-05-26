West Tennessee softball All-Star rosters announced
JACKSON, Tenn. — Next Thursday, June 1, the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex will hold their annual All-Star softball game. The two teams will be coached by Jackson State Community College head coach, Michael Winders and Freed Hardeman’s Todd Humphrey. A list of player’s on both teams are down below.
Blue team:
Samantha McDaniel, Lexington
Katilin Pigue, West Carroll
Katelyn Cherry, West Carroll
Marisa Moss, Brighton
Grace Finch, Dresden
Kortney McKenzie, Riverside
Kace Brown, Bruceton
Katie Diggs, Tipton-Rosemark
Molly Dowland, USJ
Danea Grisham, Adamsville
Haley Cooper, Bradford
Anna Comer, McKenzie
Paige Pipkin, Chester County
Sydney Parimore, TCA
Kacie Lynch, Jackson Christian
Taylor Hopper, Dyersburg
Dani Mask, McNairy Central
Red team:
Morgan Hunt, Camden
Baylee Smith, Chester County
Allie Turner, Bolivar
Kelsey Turnbow, Ripley
Haley Haltom, South Side
Tiffani Hughey, Bruceton
Callin Stricklin, Hardin County
Sydney Shelton, South Side
Allison Sweat, McNairy Central
Lindsey Morrissett, Brighton
Shelby Autry, Dyer County
Ashten Petty, South Gibson
Sarah Hensley, USJ
Kayla Forsythe, Jackson Christian
Cheyenne Childress, Huntingdon
Morgan Fielding, TCA