West Tennessee softball All-Star rosters announced

JACKSON, Tenn. — Next Thursday, June 1, the West Tennessee Healthcare Sportsplex will hold their annual All-Star softball game. The two teams will be coached by Jackson State Community College head coach, Michael Winders and Freed Hardeman’s Todd Humphrey. A list of player’s on both teams are down below.

Blue team:

Samantha McDaniel, Lexington

Katilin Pigue, West Carroll

Katelyn Cherry, West Carroll

Marisa Moss, Brighton

Grace Finch, Dresden

Kortney McKenzie, Riverside

Kace Brown, Bruceton

Katie Diggs, Tipton-Rosemark

Molly Dowland, USJ

Danea Grisham, Adamsville

Haley Cooper, Bradford

Anna Comer, McKenzie

Paige Pipkin, Chester County

Sydney Parimore, TCA

Kacie Lynch, Jackson Christian

Taylor Hopper, Dyersburg

Dani Mask, McNairy Central

Red team:

Morgan Hunt, Camden

Baylee Smith, Chester County

Allie Turner, Bolivar

Kelsey Turnbow, Ripley

Haley Haltom, South Side

Tiffani Hughey, Bruceton

Callin Stricklin, Hardin County

Sydney Shelton, South Side

Allison Sweat, McNairy Central

Lindsey Morrissett, Brighton

Shelby Autry, Dyer County

Ashten Petty, South Gibson

Sarah Hensley, USJ

Kayla Forsythe, Jackson Christian

Cheyenne Childress, Huntingdon

Morgan Fielding, TCA