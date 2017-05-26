Woman charged with shooting coworker in Henderson appears in court

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The woman charged with shooting a coworker in Chester County faced a judge, Friday.

KoKeeta Demetria Lake, 29, appeared before a judge in Henderson on a charge of attempted first degree murder. She is accused of shooting a coworker at Quality Metal Stamping around 12:15 a.m., Thursday.

“Are you going to be able to hire a lawyer?” Chester County General Sessions Judge Larry Mckenzie asked.

Lake told the judge she could not hire a lawyer. “You have a right to a preliminary hearing within 10 days and we’re ready to appoint an attorney,” McKenzie said.

Lake’s parents stepped in and told the court they will hire an attorney for her. Lake waived her right to have a preliminary hearing within 10 days, giving her parents additional time to find a lawyer.

Lake’s parents declined to make a comment after court.

According to a police report, witnesses told police Lake pulled a gun from the waist band of her pants and fired at the victim several times as she walked away. After the shooting, authorities said Lake walked back to her work station, picked up her stuff and left.

Officers said they found the victim in the break room soaked in blood with gunshots to the left arm and rib area. Lake is currently being held at the Chester County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

At last check, investigators confirmed the victim was in serious but stable condition.

Lake is scheduled to return to court June 13 at 10 a.m.