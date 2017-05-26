Workers rescue more than 60 animals in Henderson County

Reagan, Tenn. — Animal Rescue Corps said Thursday workers helped rescue 48 dogs and 15 cats found living in deplorable conditions on a property in Reagan.

According to a news release, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seized the animals and the person responsible was arrested on animal cruelty charges. Rescue workers said they found the animals without access to food or water, dental problems, ticks, fleas and other issues.

“These animals have been suffering with an overwhelming amount of parasites, exposure to the elements and the burn of high ammonia levels,” said Animal Rescue Corps President Scotlund Haisley. “These animals have endured tremendous suffering and it ends today.”

This is the second rescue in two days for ARC and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release. Wednesday, Animal Rescue Corps said the two agencies worked together to rescue 35 animals seized from neglectful conditions on a property in Luray.