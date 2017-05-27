Athletes from across the southeast compete at the NPC Hub City Fitness Quest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fitness enthusiasts flex their muscles on stage Saturday at the 10th annual NPC Hub City Fitness Quest.

Contestants competed in a variety of categories such as bikini, figure, physique, and open body building. Representatives say, over 150 people came from all over the southeast including as Florida, Alabama, and Louisiana. Pro body builder and event attendee Joshua Foster says, he enjoys this competition here in the Hub City because it always draws a good crowd.

“It’s such an awesome show, and people know that in the end, the night show is meant to have so much fun and showcase the athletes. People come from all over the southeast to enjoy that show,” said Foster.

Representatives say, the top 5 spots in all 8 categories went home with trophies.