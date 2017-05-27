Eagle Scout teams up with JPD for special project

JACKSON, Tenn — Matthew Nagy and the Jackson Police Department are teaming up to provide free fingerprinting for parents. Nagy says the idea came after he saw so many children go missing. He hopes the free event will help those in need. The Jackson Police Department will be providing the location for the fingerprint and the equipment. The kits provided will be kept by parents of the kids fingerprinted. The kit is free of charge. Nagy is doing this as apart of an Eagle Scout project. The event takes place in the lobby of the Jackson Police Department June 3, 2017 starting at 10 am.