Exit 56 Blues Fest draws hundreds to West Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The threat of severe weather didn’t stop blues lovers from kicking off their memorial day weekend at the Exit 56 Blues Fest.

Blues and Barbecue is a combination that makes the festival in Brownsville an event unique to the city.

“I’m a blues fanatic, so any chance I get to hear blues music I am there,” said Jane Jones, who has been to the the festival every year.

Live music played for hundreds at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, and organizers said people came from all over to participate in the cultural festivities.

“We’ve got people here from Milwaukee, Chicago Dallas, Florida from all over,” director Sonia Outlaw-Clark said.

“I was never really a music person, but just being the director here at the center and knowing the the history of the blues in this region is really rich,” she said.

But Mayor of Brownsville Bill Rawls said the music and barbecue weren’t the only things drawing people to the area.

Organizers say more than 100 corvettes were on display, bringing out many antique car lovers to the festival.

“We will be giving away trophies to the best in show, and this year they have a mayor’s choice, so I will be selecting the corvette of my choice,” Rawls said.

Rawls said promoting the music heritage Brownsville has to offer is important.

“I really enjoy seeing people have a good time and being entertained,” Rawls said. “And they can do it right here in Brownsville, without having to drive to another city or another state.”

Organizers say this is the seventh year for the festival.

The festival will also be open Sunday from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. Admission is free.