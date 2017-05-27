Local veterans host Memorial Day service honoring fallen soldiers

JACKSON, Tenn — Veterans in West Tennessee mark the Memorial Day weekend with a cemetery service, honoring those who died while serving in the Armed Forces.

“So many people take the freedoms for granted,” Post Commander of VFW Post 6496, Frank Arnold said.

Every flag symbolizes the brave men and women who served in the U.S. military.

“They are the ones that protect our country. They make us what we are. Without our military we wouldn’t be here.” Arnold said.

Veterans of VFW Post 6496 joined together at Ridgecrest cemetery to pay tribute to generations of fallen soldiers. Veterans and their families placed around 650 flags on grave sites. One volunteer said being a part of the moment was the highlight of her weekend.

“It’s not about the picnics and BBQ’s and all that everybody celebrates with. It’s actually showing our appreciation,” volunteer Dorothy Allen said.

Veterans with VFW Post 1848 also placed hundreds of flags at Highland Memorial Gardens in North Jackson. Some veterans use the cemetery service as a time to reflect and remember.

“Without our veterans, without our military, we would not enjoy these freedoms and liberties.” Arnold said.

Arnold says after the holiday, veterans will come back out to the cemetery and remove the flags.