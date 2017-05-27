Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until Midnight

Weather Update – 5:25 p.m. Saturday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of West Tennessee including Benton, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley counties until midnight.

Damaging winds are becoming increasingly likely tonight which could result in widespread power outages. We could see multiple waves of strong thunderstorms move through West Tennessee late this afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware and keep an eye out for more updates.

