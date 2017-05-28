Decreasing Clouds Becoming Less Humid

Weather Update 7:13 PM CDT:

Tonight a cold front will slowly move through the area, drier air aloft will gradually clear clouds north to south overnight. A stray shower is still not impossible, but seems rather unlikely at this point. The convection that fired up this afternoon has since dissipated.

After a rocky start to the extended holiday weekend. Drier weather is on the way for Memorial Day. There will be plenty of sunshine and low dew points. That is key. It will be less humid with a north wind.

