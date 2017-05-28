Hundreds gather for the 54th annual Freedom Fund Banquet

JACKSON, Tenn. — People gathered together at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson Sunday night for the NAACP’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the 54th annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

“It’s a time to come together and celebrate the victories we have won,” said Byron Elam, second Vice President of the JMC NAACP.

But representatives say, they were also there to chart their course for the future, saying their work is not done.

“All of these things are important to get the information out, but most importantly, we need to get people actively engaged in their children’s education,” NAACP President Harrell Carter said.

President Carter said they want to honor local legends who have made big strides in their community.

“Not only those who have fought in the military but those who have fought in the battlefield of civil rights,” said Carter. “Those that are honored in our community in order to progress our community.”

Legend inductees included a number of people who have contributed in a variety of ways to promote justice and equality in their community. One of them was Mr. Y.T. Yarbrough, who tells us how he first met sheriff Bufford Pusser and got into law enforcement.

“I was coming home one night about midnight, and he asked me where I was going, and I said home, and he said, good you better go straight there. I did. I thought if I couldn’t beat him, I’d join him, so I became a deputy sheriff,” said Yarbrough.