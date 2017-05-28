Severe Weather Watches Canceled

Weather Update – 12:30 a.m. Saturday



The Severe Weather Watches including the Tornado and the Severe Thunderstorm Watch that were in effect earlier in West Tennessee have expired or been canceled early.

West Tennessee still has a chance for strong thunderstorms overnight including flash flooding in areas that have dealt with heavy rain this evening.

Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on updates to the risk for severe weather tonight, and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com