Slight Chance for Showers and Thunderstorms Today

Weather Update – 9:30 a.m. Sunday

After a stormy night, only a few light scattered showers are left in West Tennessee this morning. The drier conditions will help in cleanup efforts today where there are still hundreds of residents without power in our viewing area. The good news, is that showers and thunderstorms are looking less likely today and the threat for severe weather is low.

TODAY

Scattered showers will linger through the morning before the cold front finally pushes through the region this evening. There’s only a 30% chance for rain this afternoon and evening as coverage from these thunderstorms will be much more limited than the widespread thunderstorms we had last night. There’s a low risk for severe weather today with any thunderstorms that could develop along the cold front between the later hours of the morning and sunset tonight. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 80s today.



If you have any damage from the storms last night, let us know by sending us a picture at weather@wbbjtv.com. Keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com