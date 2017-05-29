Discovery Park of America Unveils Vietnam War Memorial Monument

UNION CITY, TENN. – For several months a group of employees from Discovery Park of America and Magnolia Place Assisted Living have been working on something special in Union City.

Former Congressman John Tanner and many Vietnam veterans came together from all over to welcome a new special Vietnam War Memorial Monument at the park.

“This is bringing it home to Union City to the Veterans so that they now have a piece that they can come and look it,” said Vietnam Veteran Chester Crone.

Many spoke to a packed crowd about the importance of remembering those lost in the Vietnam war.

“Even though it may bring up some bad feelings, we need to understand that because these people are so important, we reserve this day for their memory and show how important they really are,” said Magnolia Place Assisted Living’s David Johnson.

Veterans and members of the military got to enjoy the festivities in the park for free and now have a permanent place to come and pay respects to the fallen servicemen and women.