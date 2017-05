Head to downtown Jackson park for free concert

JACKSON, Tenn. –Head out to a local park for a free concert.

On Tuesday, May 30, you and your family can go to Fox Park in downtown Jackson for a concert, featuring “The Doublewides.”

The show will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

During the concert, Woodstock Bake Shop will sell treats.

The show is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, call (731) 935-9589.