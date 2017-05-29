Huntingdon memorial service draws hundreds

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — American flags fly high, and flowers decorate headstones at Veterans Memorial Park in Huntingdon.

“We should never forget those that served and gave their life for the freedoms that we enjoy,” said Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelly.

It was a solemn start to Monday, as the city held a ceremony to honor those who fought for our freedom, and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s a tribute, it should be you know that’s what the country is all about,” said veteran Charlie Hayden.

For Hayden, Memorial Day has deep meaning. He mourns his close friends, and fellow soldiers.

“I served in Cuba in 1962, and went to Vietnam,” he said. “It was enough experiences to last a lifetime.”

Commander Debbie O’Bryant, was the guest speaker for the ceremony, and says she is just one of 45,000 veterans across West Tennessee.

O’Bryant told the crowd the day is not only to honor our fallen heroes, but our living and future ones, too.

“It shows respect those who have died and given their lives for our nation and the ones who are living and for our future veterans,” said O’Bryant.

Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley was one of those heroes honored, and said the day is more than just a day to relax, but to reflect.

“It’s one of my favorite national holidays because I have such special I need to so many people,” he said.

Kelly also spoke to the crowd and said the ceremony brought out at least 100 people to Huntingdon.